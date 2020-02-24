Jones County murder suspect to appear in court Wednesday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The suspect in the murder of an 82-year-old Jones County woman is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
Lance Chancellor of the Jones County Sheriff’s Office said investigators were in Tennessee Monday taking Michael Shane Askew into the custody of the Jones County Sheriff’s Office. Askew will be transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility and is expected to appear in Jones County Justice Court Wednesday at 1 p.m.
Askew was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Nashville last week in connection to the death of Betty Lou Dickerson, who was found dead inside her home on Shady Lane Road on Feb. 17.
Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin called the killing a “heinous crime” during a pres conference Friday. He also said Askew knew the victim, though the motive of the crime is not known at this time.
District Attorney Tony Buckley said Askew is being charged with murder and charges could be upgraded to capital murder as more evidence is evaluated.
