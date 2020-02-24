Flood waters still causing issues in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pearl River reached its crest at 25.6 feet in Marion County on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
River levels rose steadily over the past week as flood waters from Jackson ran downriver and several inches of rain fell in the area.
Some residents had to be rescued from their homes Saturday as flooding increased around Dean Griner Ballpark in Columbia.
Several roads in Marion County sit under inches of water and remain closed. The closures include State Route 587 between State Route 44 in Morgantown, State Route 586 in Foxworth, U.S. Highway 43 between State Route 13 and Will Alexander Road, Camp Lane, Whistle Road, Henry Road, Old Highway 35 South and Old Foxworth Road.
Many residents are now waiting for the flood waters to recede so they can return to their homes. Members of the WDAM First Alert Weather Team said water levels should go down slowly over the coming days.
For those who need a place to stay, the American Red Cross has a shelter open at New Life Church on Eagle Day Avenue in Columbia.
