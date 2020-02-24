A flood to remember: The Pearl River in Marion County

COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) - The Pearl River is now expected to rise to 25.8 feet as several families have been impacted by the river and are now waiting to see the water decrease over the coming months.
Artis Lewis, a resident of Foxworth remembers several Pearl River flooding events in Marion County.
“When the river came up in 1979, it came up to 31 feet,” said Lewis. “In 1983, it came up to 30 feet. But the record for it is in 1901. It was 33 feet.”
Lewis had family that evacuated their home before the flood waters increased.
“Just praying that it does not get any higher and it doesn’t get into any other homes,” said Lewis.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.