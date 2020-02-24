4 firefighters hurt while battling blaze in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Four firefighters were hurt while fighting a massive house fire early Monday morning in Marion County.
The firefighters received minor injuries while fighting a fire that engulfed a home on Harmony Road. We’re told several fire departments responded to the blaze around 2 a.m.
According to Marion County Emergency Management, the family was able to get out of the burning home unharmed.
Right now, fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.
