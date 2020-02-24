Brian Dozier signs with San Diego Padres

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Former University of Southern Mississippi standout Brian Dozier signed a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres with an invitation to Major League Spring Training.
The 32-year-old second baseman helped the Washington Nationals win its first World Series title last year, becoming the first Southern Miss player to win the Fall Classic. He also played in the 2018 World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Dozier is entering his ninth season in the big leagues. In 2019, he hit .238 with 20 home runs and a .340 OBP in 135 games.
The former American League All Star played at Southern Miss from 2006 to 2009 and was drafted in the eighth round of the 2009 MLB draft by the Minnesota Twins.
