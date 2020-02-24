Auschwitz Museum upset at scene in Amazon series ‘Hunters’

Jordan Peele, center, executive producer of the Amazon Prime Video series "Hunters," poses with cast members Logan Lerman, left, and Al Pacino at the premiere of the show at the Directors Guild of America, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Source: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Invision)
By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA | February 24, 2020 at 2:14 PM CST - Updated February 24 at 2:14 PM

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The museum of the Nazi German Auschwitz death camp is objecting to a scene in the new Amazon series “Hunters” that shows a murderous game of human chess being played.

It says no such thing took place at the camp.

The museum that guards historic facts and the memory of the victims tweeted that inventing fake scenes is foolish, encourages Holocaust deniers and is disrespectful of the victims.

The series’ creator, David Weil, argues it is not a documentary while the fictitious scene is a way of not depicting the real atrocities.

“Hunters” is a story about a post-World War II hunt for Nazi war criminals in New York.

