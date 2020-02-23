USM walks off Central Arkansas in 10 innings, 5-4

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – After seeing a two-run lead slip away in the ninth inning Saturday afternoon, the University of Southern Mississippi walked away with a walk-off win for the second time in three games.
Designated hitter Charlie Fisher’s two-out, two-strike looping single scored senior pinch runner Brant Blaylock from second base to give USM a 5-4 victory over the University of Central Arkansas in the bottom of the 10th inning at Pete Taylor Park.
Fisher’s hit fell just beyond the reach of diving right fielder Alonso Bibiano, and gave the Golden Eagles their 19th walk-off win since 2017 and their fourth victory by one run in 2020.
With the win, USM (5-1) tied the three-game, weekend series with the Bears (3-3). The series rubber match is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.
USM held a 4-2 lead entering the ninth inning after tacking on a run in the bottom of the eighth inning on Fischer’s sacrifice fly.
But UCA tied the score on four consecutive hits.
Reliver Isaiah Rhodes gave up a single to outfielder Connor Emmett and a double to second baseman Bobby Ayala to open the ninth.
Hunter Stanley (2-0) came on for Rhodes and gave up run-scoring singles to pinch-hitter H Hicks and center fielder Josh Ragan to tie the game before striking out the next three batters.
USM went down in order in the ninth against UCA closer Conner Williams (0-1), sending the game into extra innings.
Stanley worked around a hit batsman in the top of the 10th to keep the Bears off the scoreboard and set up the USM fireworks in the bottom of the inning.
With one out, first baseman Will McGillis collected his third of the day, singling up the middle.
Blaylock ran for McGillis, and was off and running when Danny Lynch pulled a grounder to the right side. Blaylock made second, bringing Fischer to the plate with two outs, and three pitches later, the game ended.
McGillis, who had not played since USM’s opening game after tweaking a hamstring, went 3-for-4 Saturday, including a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning.
Fischer went 2-for-4 with a double and single and two RBIs and shortstop Dustin Dickerson was 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Lynch had an RBI-single in the first inning and outfielder Reed Trimble drove in a run with a grounder that broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning.
With USM up 2-0 in the fourth inning after McGillis’ homer, left fielder Chris Fiori singled to lead off the top of the fifth inning against USM starter Walker Powell and Ragan followed with a two-run homer to tie the game.
Powell allowed two runs on three hits over seven innings. He walked one and struck out four.
UCA left-hander Noah Cameron allowed three runs on seven hits over seven innings. He walked one and struck out seven.
Ragan was the lone Bear with more than one hit and drove in three runs.
