Pine Belt high school baseball scores

(WDAM) - High school baseball scores from across the Pine Belt for the week of Feb. 17-23.
Tuesday
- Biloxi 2, Stone 0
- Florence 7-11, Poplarville 0-1
- Hattiesburg 6, Sumrall 4
Friday
- Copiah Academy 14, Laurel Christian 3
- George County 6, Pascagoula 2
- Hancock 2, Pearl River Central 1
- Lamar Christian 12, Lumberton 5
- Mize 10, Raleigh 2
- Northeast Jones 3, South Jones 2
- Picayune 13, Pass Christian 0
- Richland 7, Wayne Academy 3
Saturday
- Bay Springs 6, Meridian 5
- Columbia 8, Natchez 7
- George County 9, Satsuma (Ala.) 0
- Greene County 13, Natchez 1
- Greene County 13, Columbia 6
- Magee 3, Simpson Academy 2
- Magee 9, Mendenhall 4
- Meridian 10, Jefferson Davis County 0
- Mize 13, Kemper Academy 4
- Oak Grove 8, Seminary 4
- Pearl River Central 6, Pass Christian 0
- Poplarville 13, Bay 0
- Presbyterian Christian 16, Wayne County 4
- Purvis 4, South Jones 3
- Sacred Heart 10, Kemper Aacdemy 0
- Seminary 6, Sumrall 5
- Sumrall 1, Taylorsville 0
- Wayne Academy 7, Parklane Academy 4
- Wayne County 6, Northeast Jones 2
- West Jones 12, Stringer 5
- West Marion 9, Richton 3
