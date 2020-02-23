Pine Belt high school baseball scores

By Tim Doherty | February 22, 2020 at 10:34 PM CST - Updated February 22 at 10:34 PM

(WDAM) - High school baseball scores from across the Pine Belt for the week of Feb. 17-23.

Tuesday

  • Biloxi 2, Stone 0
  • Florence 7-11, Poplarville 0-1
  • Hattiesburg 6, Sumrall 4

Friday

  • Copiah Academy 14, Laurel Christian 3
  • George County 6, Pascagoula 2
  • Hancock 2, Pearl River Central 1
  • Lamar Christian 12, Lumberton 5
  • Mize 10, Raleigh 2
  • Northeast Jones 3, South Jones 2
  • Picayune 13, Pass Christian 0
  • Richland 7, Wayne Academy 3

Saturday

  • Bay Springs 6, Meridian 5
  • Columbia 8, Natchez 7
  • George County 9, Satsuma (Ala.) 0
  • Greene County 13, Natchez 1
  • Greene County 13, Columbia 6
  • Magee 3, Simpson Academy 2
  • Magee 9, Mendenhall 4
  • Meridian 10, Jefferson Davis County 0
  • Mize 13, Kemper Academy 4
  • Oak Grove 8, Seminary 4
  • Pearl River Central 6, Pass Christian 0
  • Poplarville 13, Bay 0
  • Presbyterian Christian 16, Wayne County 4
  • Purvis 4, South Jones 3
  • Sacred Heart 10, Kemper Aacdemy 0
  • Seminary 6, Sumrall 5
  • Sumrall 1, Taylorsville 0
  • Wayne Academy 7, Parklane Academy 4
  • Wayne County 6, Northeast Jones 2
  • West Jones 12, Stringer 5
  • West Marion 9, Richton 3

