MTSU stifles USM to take 61-53 C-USA men’s basketball win

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – The University of Southern Mississippi lost its shooting touch over the final 3 ½ minutes of Saturday on its way to losing a Conference USA men’s basketball game to Middle Tennessee State University 61-53 at Reed Green Coliseum.
It marked the fewest points the Blue Raiders had allowed by a Division I team this season.
USM was within 33-32 early in the second half when the Blue Raiders went on a 16-4 run to take a 13-point lead, 49-36.
The Golden Eagles closed within 56-50 on a pair of Leonard Harper-Baker free throws with 3:07 to play, but USM would not score again until Tyler Stevenson hit two free throws with 18 seconds left in the game.
USM (9-19, 5-10 C-USA), which saw a two-game winning streak snapped, did not a have field goal in the last 3 minutes, 45 seconds of play as the Golden Eagles lost to MTSU (7-21, 3-12) for the second time this season.
The teams will meet again on March 7 in Murfreesboro, Tenn., in the final of the four “bonus round” games that will finish out the regular season. USM lost 65-63 on the road to the Blue Raiders on Jan. 25.
The Blue Raiders scored 23 points off 18 USM turnovers, helping overcome a field-goal percentage of 37.5 percent and scoring just four points from the free-throw line (4-of-10).
Stevenson led USM with 16 points, six rebounds and three assists. Harper-Baker turned in a “double-double” with 12 points and 13 rebounds and also had three blocked shots.
But Harper also committed seven turnovers. Starting wings Artur Konontsuk and LaDavius Draine combined to make just 5-of-18 shots from the floor (27.8 percent). Starting guard Gabe Watson was 4-of-11 with five turnovers.
C.J. Jones led MTSU with 18 points, three assists and two steals. Donovan Sims added 11 points and three steals and Jayce Johnson had six points, eight rebounds and four assists.
USM won’t resume play until Sunday, March 1, when the Golden Eagles travel to El Paso, Texas, to take on the University of Texas-El Paso.
