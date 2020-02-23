Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Darius Days had 18 points off a season-high four 3-pointers to lift LSU to an 86-80 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night. The Tigers came in having lost four of their past five, yet had a strong showing in getting themselves back on track for the postseason. Javonte Smart added 17 points for LSU. Days came out of the game with 13 minutes left after he appeared to get hit near his eye in an exchange beneath the basket. He eventually returned to action down the stretch. Keyshawn Bryant and Jermaine Couisnard led the Gamecocks with 15 points each.