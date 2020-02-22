First Alert: Sunny skies return before more rain comes next week

It was a very nice day here in the Pine Belt with mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures. The forecast for tonight indicates we will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 30s.
For Sunday look for partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower to mid 60s.
On Monday there is a 70 percent chance for showers and a possible thunderstorm, but little, if any, severe weather problems are expected.
Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s are expected.
It starts to clear out by Wednesday and the rest of the week into next weekend
Next weekend looks quite cool and dry with highs in the 50s and lower 60s and lows in the 30s.
