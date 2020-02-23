First Alert: Severe weather is not expected as rain chances arrive

Clouds will continue to increase across the area tonight with a 20 percent chance for light rain late.
On Monday you can expect a 60 percent chance for showers and a possible thunderstorm but no severe weather is expected.
Clouds should hang around through most of Tuesday before sunny and much cooler conditions arrive for Wednesday and into the weekend.
Highs Wednesday through Sunday should range from the mid 50s to lower 60s with plenty of sunshine.
Lows by Thursday morning through Sunday will be in the 30s.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.