Families leave before flood waters get worse

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pearl River is wrecking havoc throughout Marion County as the flood waters continue to grow to the crest point.
Some families in the Riverview Estates outside of Columbia have already left due to flood waters.
Juanita Colvin of Riverview Estates speaks about how this flood is the first of its kind since she lived in the area.
“As long as I lived at the camp, I have never seen a flood like this.”
Several of the houses closest to the river are seeing water inside of them.
The Pearl River is expected to crest Sunday evening at 25.5 feet.
