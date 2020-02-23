Charlotte edges USM in women’s basketball, 59-55

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi failed to score down the stretch and saw a three-game winning streak snapped Saturday in a 59-55 Conference USA home loss to the University of North Carolina-Charlotte at Reed Green Coliseum.
Respect Leaphart, who was honored along with fellow seniors Alaire Mayze, Shonte Hailes and Amber Landing during a postgame “Senior Day” ceremony Saturday, tied the score at 54-54 on a basket with 1 minute, 40 seconds, left in the game.
Other seniors honored:
But the 49ers (19-7, 10-5 C-USA) scored the game’s next five on a Jada McMillan free throw, a Jade Phillips jumper and Christian Hithe’s two free throws. The only answer USM could provide was Leaphart’s final free throw with 9 seconds to play.
Charlotte, which won its fifth consecutive game, got 14 points from Phillips, 12 from McMillan and 10 from Hithe.
Alaire Mayze led the Golden Eagles (14-12, 6-9) with 15 points and four rebounds. Kelsey Jones added 14 points and six rebounds and Leaphart finished with a “double-double,” with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
USM will hit the road for its next game, a 2 p.m. tip Saturday at the University of Texas-El Paso in El Paso, Texas.
