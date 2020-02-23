Beloved coast photographer, Alex North, passed away

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Documenting picturesque landscapes to native wildlife, Alex North never failed to capture the essence of South Mississippi despite his color-blind eyesight.
Now, his photography acts as a part of the legacy North leaves behind.
According to a close friend of North, Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes, he was suffering from a virus when he left for a recent trip to Israel. When he came back to the coast, he said he felt pain in his back. Following his reports of pain, he grew sick and suffered renal failure.
The virus traveled quickly, and according to Hewes, reached his heart. North never had a chance to unpack from his vacation, Hewes noted.
The North family released the following statement:
Dear friends:
It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our beloved Alex has passed away. Your appreciation and support of his zeal for capturing the natural wonders of our Gulf Coast through the camera lens were always drivers in his quest to please his fans. Constantly amazed at the wonders of God’s creation, Alex arose well before sunrise and beyond sunset each day to see what surprises the new dawn would bring. We are all beneficiaries of his passion.
While it is hard to accept that he is gone, we can’t fathom how mundane our world might be had he not been in it! Generous of heart and humble to a fault, Alex shared his talent and threw himself into every project he took on, whether computers, gardening, cooking, woodworking, or photography - he mastered every discipline. As one could see from his manner of living and commentary, Alex loved the Lord and placed his trust in Christ Jesus. For a colorblind guy, Alex North brought amazing vibrancy and perspective to our lives, and like the name of his Naturally North calendars, has found Heaven’s Gateway.
Alex is survived by his loving wife, Leslie, son Jacob (Laken), and daughter Sarah. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted by Morning Star Pregnancy Center, 2204 24th Avenue, Gulfport, MS 39501 (228) 864-4221
Thank you for your love, support, and prayers. We miss him, dearly.
This is a developing story, and updates will be made as they come in.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.