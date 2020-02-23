African-American voter symposium held in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of Forrest County residents gathered Saturday for a conference on mobilizing and energizing voters for the 2020 elections.
The Future of African-American Voters symposium was held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
It also commemorated the 70th anniversary of a landmark voting rights case in Forrest County.
Rev. I. C. Peay et al. vs. Forrest County Circuit Clerk Luther Cox was filed on April 11, 1950.
“We want to mobilize and galvanize voters to get out and vote on March 10 as well as the general election and any and all elections,” said Glenda Funchess, organizer of the symposium.
The event also featured two panel discussions on voting rights.
