William Carey receives donation of musical instruments

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University administrators and faculty held a special “Thank You” ceremony on Friday for gifts given to the Winters School of Music.
Dr. Jaime Jimenez and his wife, Jaime M. Jimenez, donated two violins, a viola and a cello to the school to help students in their musical studies.
“This was the logical place to put them, in the hands of young, talented musicians that are up and coming,” Dr. Jimenez said. “This is going to be a great benefit not only for them but also for Hattiesburg and the Hattiesburg community itself because our lives are enriched by the music.”
The Jimenez family has donated other musical instruments in the past to William Carey University, including a Steinway piano.
The ceremony was held on the WCU campus in Hattiesburg.
