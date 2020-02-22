“Put Me in the Mix” live music competition to be held Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly one dozen young musicians from the Pine Belt are taking part in a unique competition Saturday night.
They will perform for “Put Me in the Mix.”
That’s a musical mentoring program sponsored by the Hattiesburg Arts Council
The concert begins at 6 p.m. at the Hattiesburg Cultural Center and admission is free.
Winners will get a free recording session at the University of Southern Mississippi Media & Entertainment Arts Studio and get their original songs aired on radio station WUSM-FM.
“For the past twelve weeks, (the musicians) have been using this opportunity to have mentors who are professionals work with these students, they’ve formed their own bands together, written their own music, all of it is original,” said Rebekah Stark Johnson, executive director of the Hattiesburg Arts Council.
“This is the first time we’ve had this type of a program especially for teens, we wanted to focus on that age group," Johnson said.
The program was funded by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.