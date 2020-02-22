Playoff Basketball - Round 2 Scores

By Taylor Curet | February 22, 2020 at 12:08 AM CST - Updated February 22 at 12:08 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The second round of the MHSAA basketball playoffs commenced on Friday night. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the Pine Belt.

Boys

Laurel (61) Wayne County (58)

  • The Tornadoes advance to the quarterfinals at PRCC on February 29 at 7 p.m. They await the winner of Forest Hill and Pearl River Central.

Jackson Prep (53) PCS (37)

Columbia Academy (54) Marshall Academy (30)

  • The Cougars face Carroll Academy in the MAIS 3A State Championship on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. at Canton Academy.

Girls

Laurel (53) Wayne County (32)

  • The Lady Tornadoes face Jim Hill on February 29 at 4 p.m. at PRCC.

Hattiesburg (54) Forest Hill (39)

  • The Lady Tigers faces Brookhaven on February 29 at 5:30 p.m. at PRCC.

Harrison Central (39) Oak Grove (33)

Sacred Heart (49) Ethel (22)

  • The Lady Crusaders face Shaw on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at PRCC.

Jim Hill (83) South Jones (75) – OT

Purvis (48) South Pike (45)

  • The Lady Tornadoes face Raymond on Friday at 4 p.m. at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

Moss Point (56) Sumrall (27)

Jefferson Davis (76) Kemper County (54)

  • The Lady Jaguars face Crystal Springs on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

Bay Springs (54) East Marion (40)

  • The Lady Bulldogs face West Lincoln on Friday at 4 p.m. at PRCC.

Taylorsville (45) Newton (43)

  • The Lady Tartars face Puckett on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at PRCC.

West Lowndes (56) Lumberton (45)

Raymond (68) Greene County (55)

Tylertown (49) Southeast Lauderdale (44)

  • The Lady Chiefs face Yazoo County on Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

