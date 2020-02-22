Playoff Basketball - Round 2 Scores

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The second round of the MHSAA basketball playoffs commenced on Friday night. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the Pine Belt.
Boys
Laurel (61) Wayne County (58)
- The Tornadoes advance to the quarterfinals at PRCC on February 29 at 7 p.m. They await the winner of Forest Hill and Pearl River Central.
Jackson Prep (53) PCS (37)
Columbia Academy (54) Marshall Academy (30)
- The Cougars face Carroll Academy in the MAIS 3A State Championship on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. at Canton Academy.
Girls
Laurel (53) Wayne County (32)
- The Lady Tornadoes face Jim Hill on February 29 at 4 p.m. at PRCC.
Hattiesburg (54) Forest Hill (39)
- The Lady Tigers faces Brookhaven on February 29 at 5:30 p.m. at PRCC.
Harrison Central (39) Oak Grove (33)
Sacred Heart (49) Ethel (22)
- The Lady Crusaders face Shaw on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at PRCC.
Jim Hill (83) South Jones (75) – OT
Purvis (48) South Pike (45)
- The Lady Tornadoes face Raymond on Friday at 4 p.m. at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.
Moss Point (56) Sumrall (27)
Jefferson Davis (76) Kemper County (54)
- The Lady Jaguars face Crystal Springs on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.
Bay Springs (54) East Marion (40)
- The Lady Bulldogs face West Lincoln on Friday at 4 p.m. at PRCC.
Taylorsville (45) Newton (43)
- The Lady Tartars face Puckett on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at PRCC.
West Lowndes (56) Lumberton (45)
Raymond (68) Greene County (55)
Tylertown (49) Southeast Lauderdale (44)
- The Lady Chiefs face Yazoo County on Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.
