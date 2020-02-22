Morgantown residents evacuate Pearl River flooding

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - As the Pearl River continues to overflow its banks in Columbia, residents in low-lying areas are forced from their homes.
The river is expected to crest Sunday afternoon at around 25.5 feet, leaving many roads underwater.
Motorist in the area are urged not to go around barricades.
Residents in the Morgantown area affected by the rising water are evacuating their homes thanks to the help of community volunteers.
Deana Bates, a volunteer from Marion County, says she just wants to help those who are at the mercy of the river.
“I think everybody is trying to help everybody that they can help. My husband has been helping friends and stuff they got and they’re helping everybody around here,” said Bates. "Today is the first day that I’ve actually been out here since the water’s been up in the road and it’s pretty bad.”
A Red Cross Shelter is open at the New Life Fellowship Church on 211 Eagle Day Avenue and sand bags are available at the Emergency Operations Center at Courthouse Square in Columbia.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.