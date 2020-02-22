Keeping your pets safe as Pearl River rises in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Columbia’s Animal Control and Rescue is hoping you and your pets stay safe as the waters rise this weekend in Marion County.
The Pearl River is expected to crest in Marion County on Sunday at 25.5 feet.
If you live along the Pearl River and you are leaving but not sure what to do with your animals, you can contact Columbia’s Animal Control and Rescue.
The shelter is patrolling areas along the river to ensure no furry friends were running loose.
“We want to open the shelter for emergency shelter just in case they don’t have anywhere for their animals to go,” said Danielle Barber, who works the shelter.
But before you send your animals to the shelter, there’s a few things you need to know.
“One thing we do want the residents to do is provide their own crate and to be able to come to the shelter and assist with cleaning and feeding other animals as long as they are there,” Barber said.
You can reach the shelter at 601-731-2991.
