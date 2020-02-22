Central Arkansas hands USM 1st baseball loss of season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pitching ace Gabe Shepard failed to make it through three innings and the University of Southern Mississippi could manage just three hits through eight innings Friday night as the University of Central Arkansas handed the Golden Eagles their first loss of the baseball season, 6-3, at Pete Taylor Park.
UCA (3-2) scored four runs in the first three innings, and Bears right-handed starter Gavin Stone (1-1) made that lead more than stand up.
“Stone had his stuff,” USM coach Scott Berry said. "Thought he was really, really sharp. He was a true, Friday-night starter for any program. Mid-90s, really, really good secondary pitch that he was able to land for strikes anytime he wanted.
“I think that was the difference right there.”
Stone threw six scoreless innings allowing just two singles before surrendering USM’s first home run of the season, a solo shot to right field by third baseman Danny Lynch to lead off the seventh inning.
Stone wound up allowing the one run on three hits over 6 2/3 innings. He walked four and struck out eight.
USM rallied for two runs in the ninth inning on four hits, including run-scoring, two-out singles by center fielder Reed Trimble and second baseman Matt Guidry.
Conner Williams came on to get the game’s final out to pick up his third save.
The Bears, who scored four of their six runs with two outs, grabbed a 2-0 lead off Shepard (0-1) in the first inning on a two-out double by outfielder Connor Emmet and two-out single by second baseman Ben Ayala.
Ayala gave the Bears a 4-0 lead in the top of third inning with a two-run single with one out.
Berry said USM (4-1) had chances to mitigate the damage in both innings, but didn’t make the plays in the field to help themselves.
“When you’re facing a Friday night guy who is that good, like he was, you have got make plays, defensively, and keep the game knotted to give yourself a chance," Berry said. "
Shepard threw 81 pitches through 2 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on four hits, while walking four and striking out six.
UCA added an unearned run in the fifth inning on a two-out single by catcher Nathaniel Sagdahl and tacked on their final run in the top of the seventh inning on a two-out double by center fielder Josh Ragdale.
Trimble finished with two of USM’s seven hits. Emmet had three hits in the Bears’ eight-hit attack. Ayala had two hits and three RBIs.
Left-hander Josh Lewis gave USM a mid-game boost, allowing two runs (one earned ) on four hits over 4 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out four.
USM and UCA will take to the diamond for Game Two of the three-game series at 2 p.m. Saturday at Pete Taylor Park.
