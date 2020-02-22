Man arrested in connection to Dabbs Street shooting; 3 still wanted

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police arrested a Hub City man Friday wanted in connection to Tuesday’s shooting on Dabbs Street.
An official with the Hattiesburg Police Department said 23-year-old Jamichael Perkins, also known as “J-Smoove,” was charged with armed robbery and criminal street gang activity. Perkins was the third person arrested in connection to the shooting in the 900 block of Dabbs Street.
Police are still searching for the following suspects in connection to the investigation:
- 29-year-old Raymarcus Holliman, also known as “Smoke Loc,” is wanted for armed robbery, aggravated assault and criminal street gang activity. Holliman is from Hattiesburg.
- 30-year-old Kenny Haynes, also known as “Scoota Loc,” is wanted for armed robbery and criminal street gang activity. Haynes is from Hattiesburg.
- 26-year-old Heath Bland, also known as “H.A.,” is wanted for hindering prosecutions. Bland is from Sumrall.
Police arrested 25-year-old Lauren Johnson, of Sumrall, and 25-year-old Hailey Jones, of Hattiesburg, on Wednesday in connection to the shooting. Johnson was charged with hindering prosecution. Jones was charged with hindering prosecution and possession of a methamphetamine.
The shooting was reported to police around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said one man was injured and drove himself to a hospital.
According to HPD, the shooting stemmed from a narcotics transaction.
If you have any information regarding the location of these suspects, you are asked to contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
