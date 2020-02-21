Southern Miss holds Public Health Symposium

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Health Professions hosted a Public Health Symposium on Friday.
The theme for the event was “Mississippi, The State of Public Health."
Guest speakers lectured on a variety of topics including concussion and sports injuries along with infectious diseases commonly seen today.
Gina Fiorentini-Wright, an instructor at Southern Miss and event organizer, says these are timely subjects and the students were eager to attend the event.
“I’m very proud of our young people and every semester that I teach, I’m astounded by many, many of them, how bright they are, how much they want to do for others,” said Fiorentinit-Wright. “We have a great future to look forward to in our young people and you don’t always get to hear about that, so I see very good students and wonderful things coming out of our classes.”
This was the first public health symposium presented by the School of Health Professions.
