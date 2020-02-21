Two Forrest and Covington Co. fugitives captured in New York

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two fugitives wanted for multiple grand larceny and burglary charges from Forrest and Covington counties were captured in New York Friday evening.
Scott Lees, Public Information Officer for the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, said Stormy Evans and Tyler Sanford were arrested by Erie County Sheriff’s deputies in Springville, New York.
Evans and Sanford are both suspected of multiple cases of grand larceny in Forrest County and burglary in Covington County.
The two suspects will have a court appearance in Erie County next week and will be transported back to Mississippi to face their charges in Forrest and Covington counties.
FCSO would like to thank the multiple agencies that helped in the capture of the fugitives.
