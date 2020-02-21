Tim’s Two Cents: WCU men’s basketball coach Steve Knight

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with long-time William Carey University men’s basketball coach Steve Knight.
Knight, who is in his 39th season at the helm of the Crusaders, served as Carey’s athletic director for three decades, overseeing the growth of the sports program from five to 17 sports.
He was named the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ “National Coach of the Year” for 2013-14. Knight was inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.
Knight, the winningest coach in Mississippi history with more than 700 career victories, talks about his coaching philosophies, taking Carey to the 2018-19 NAIA Final Four in his 38th year at the helm and his expectations for his latest collection of Crusaders.
