PRCC women’s basketball reaches MACJC playoffs

From Pearl River Community College Sports Information
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WDAM) – Before the 2-10-19 women’s basketball season, Pearl River Community College had been in a postseason drought, missing the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges’ playoffs four consecutive seasons.
Now, the Wildcats have started a streak headed the other way.
Sophomore forward Shania Wright scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds as PRCC clinched a spot in the MACJC playoffs for a second consecutive year with a 55-49 road victory at Meridian Community College.
PRCC sophomore guard Mychala Linzy had 10 points and senior wing Alanna Smith added six points and 10 rebounds as PRCC
The Lady Wildcats (18-5, 8-6) were up 22-10 after one quarter and still led by 12 points at halftime. By the third quarter the margin was 45-30 before the Lady Eagles (4-15, 5-9 MACJC) rallied to outscore PRCC 21-10 in the final quarter.
PRCC (15-8, 8-6) secured a spot in next week’s MACJC tournament.
