Pearl River continues to rise in Marion Co., expected to crest Sunday

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pearl River continues to rise in Marion County with residents preparing for flooding this weekend.
By Sunday, the river is expected to be at 25.5 feet.
One Foxworth resident, Winston Cox, is preparing for the flood and wants something to be done about flooding on Old Foxworth Road.
When the flood waters reach 25 feet, there’s going to be around 300 to 350 homes that will be affected, according to Aaron Greer of Marion County Emergency Management.
If you live near the Pearl River, Emergency Management is advising residents to take precautions now, before it’s too late.
