Moselle man charged with grand larceny, another wanted

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Moselle man in a grand larceny investigation and is looking for another Moselle man.
A FCSO official said deputies arrested 35-year-old Steven Johnson Wednesday in connection to a grand larceny in the Northfork and Southfork subdivisions after reviewing camera video and interviewing members of the community.
Johnson was charged with grand larceny and receiving stolen property. His bond was set at $20,000.
The sheriff’s office has also issued an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Nathan Kilpatrick for grand larceny and receiving stolen property.
If you have any information regarding Kilpatrick’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800 or send an anonymous tip through Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867 or P3tips.com.
