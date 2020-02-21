Laurel takes on rival Wayne County in round 2 of playoffs

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The 2019-20 season hasn’t always been smooth sailing for Laurel High School.
Albeit, some of that has to do with an area of Mississippi that’s as competitive as it’s been in “15 years” according to Laurel head coach Marcus Price.
Nevertheless, the Golden Tornadoes (17-11) are still alive in the class 5A playoffs as they prepare to visit rival Wayne County on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The two schools split the regular season series by a combined six points. The War Eagles (20-6) captured the region 8-5A championship.
“Well, coach Kendrick Davis is one of the best coaches in the business,” Price said. “I’ve seen him do more with less than probably anybody in the state. He’s going to supremely prepared. The biggest thing for us is just executing our game plan. We know what we want to do, it’s just a matter of when we get there to take care of our details.”
“It’s been up and down and it feels like we’re coming together right now at the right time,” said Laurel senior forward Khylin Dixon. “We’re just going to have to do the little things to win this game tomorrow.”
“We came together pretty good,” said Laurel junior forward Abraham McKenzie. “We came a long way and we’re just trying to grind this season out. Make sure we do what we got to do to possibly put another banner up there.”
