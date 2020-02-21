Lady Crusaders enjoy record season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Sacred Heart is best known for winning soccer state championships – the boys team capturing their second straight crown just two weeks ago.
However, girls basketball is making a name for itself this season. The Lady Crusaders captured their first region 8-1A championship and are enjoying just the second winning season in program history.
Matt O’Keefe came out of a 12-year retirement to take over the program nine games in – Sacred Heart sat at 3-6. As they enter Friday’s second-round playoff matchup with Ethel, the Lady Crusaders are 15-11.
“[Ethel] has an outstanding point guard,” O’Keefe said. “They also have two very good perimeter players. They’ve been in the playoffs before. Like I said, this is kind of new to our kids at this school who are known for soccer, not basketball. We’re just excited to be in the second round. Hopefully, we can make school history and make it to the third round. But this group’s a real gritty group. They’ve overachieved all year and I’m very proud of them. They’ve already accomplished goals that have never been accomplished here at Sacred Heart so it’s exciting.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.