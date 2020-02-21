Lady Crusaders enjoy record season

“[Ethel] has an outstanding point guard,” O’Keefe said. “They also have two very good perimeter players. They’ve been in the playoffs before. Like I said, this is kind of new to our kids at this school who are known for soccer, not basketball. We’re just excited to be in the second round. Hopefully, we can make school history and make it to the third round. But this group’s a real gritty group. They’ve overachieved all year and I’m very proud of them. They’ve already accomplished goals that have never been accomplished here at Sacred Heart so it’s exciting.”