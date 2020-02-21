Jones College women’s basketball sees 13-game win streak snapped with 71-68 loss at Copiah-Lincoln

From Jones College Sports Information Department
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – Jones College had four players score 10 points or more Thursday night, but it wasn’t enough as Copiah-Lincoln Community College stunned the Bobcats, 71-68, in the women’s regular-season basketball finale for both schools.
Ninth-ranked Jones (19-3) saw a 13-game winning streak snapped as it picked up its first Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges’ loss of the season. The Bobcats fell to 13-1 in the MACJC’s South Division.
The Wolves (13-10, 7-7), who outrebounded Jones 48-39, got 17 points and five rebounds from sophomore forward Sha’Quandra, 14 points and six rebounds from sophomore forward TaMara Riley and 13 points and eight rebounds from sophomore forward Camryn Davis.
Sophomore guard Dashell Davis finished with seven points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots.
Sophomore guard Keyara Jones led the Bobcats with 15 points, while sophomore forward Kacey Bradford and sophomore guards Destiny Haymer and Chyna Allen added 10 points each. Haymer also had six assists and three rebounds.
Sophomore forward LaMiracle Sims had eight points and seven rebounds, while sophomore forward Daja Woodard added seven points and six rebounds.
The Bobcats still enter next week’s MACJC women’s basketball tournament as the No. 1 seed from the South Division.
