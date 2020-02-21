Jones College rolls to 89-80 men’s basketball win over Copiah-Lincoln in regular-season finale

WESSON, Miss. (WDAM) -Sophomore forward SharDarrion Allen posted a “double-double” with game-highs of 26 points and 10 rebounds to help Jones College to an 89-80 men’s basketball victory at Copiah-Lincoln Community College.
Jones earned a spot Monday in next week’s Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges’ postseason.
Thursday, the Bobcats tuned up for the playoffs by shooting 51.5 percent from the floor (34-of-66) and outrebounding Co-Lin (7-16, 2-12 MACJC).
Jones (17-5, 9-5) got 20 points and five rebounds from sophomore guard Kenneth Rogers and 14 points from freshman guard Tradavis Thompson.
Sophomore guard Casey Smith Jr. scored just a lone point, but had nine rebounds and two steals. Sophomore forward Zachariah Malone finished with seven points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.
Freshman guard Demarcus Ellzey scored 18 points for Meridian. Sophomore forward Dayquan Perkins had 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals, while sophomore guard Tyree Lomar added 10 points, three steals and two assists.
