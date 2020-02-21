Heidelberg welcomes North Forrest for class 2A clash

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - While Heidelberg’s had talented teams in the past, head coach Billy Wright believes the 2020 Oilers are separating themselves from the rest of the pack.
Heidelberg (24-6) captured the region 5-2A title and awaits North Forrest (18-8) on Saturday at 6 p.m. in a class 2A clash.
A former Oiler himself, Wright has watched the basketball program bloom in seven years at Heidelberg.
“It started with coach Ted Williams, who was also my basketball coach,” Wright said. “The tradition started maybe back in ’99, players like Jordan Payne, Lee Jones. We just tried to transition that into the kids I have now. I started here in 2013. With these bunch of kids, they always work really, really hard. And this group right here, we kind of have a little bit of size. We never had size before.”
“It’s been real fun,” said Heidelberg senior forward Randarius Hughes, a Jones College signee. “This being my last year and having this good group of guys, it’s just made it more fun. They’ll be really proud of us if we really bring [a state championship] back because it’s been a while since we’ve really been in this position. I think we can pull it off for the community.”
