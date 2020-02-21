First Alert: Rain clears out as weekend arrives

It is going to be a very nice day in the Pine Belt. Highs will top out in the lower 50s and lows by Saturday morning will be in the mid to upper 20s.
Saturday looks great as well with abundant sunshine with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the 30s.
By Sunday afternoon, it will be a little warmer with highs in the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.
Monday we will have a 70 percent chance for showers and possible thunderstorms with highs in the lower 70s and lows around 50. Cooler weather returns by next Thursday with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the 30s.
