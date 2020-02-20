Pearl River remains only unbeaten in NJCAA

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Twenty-one games in, and still without a blemish on its record.
Pearl River Community college enters Thursday’s regular season finale at Meridian Community College as the only remaining NJCAA team with zero losses this season.
After capturing the school’s first Region 23 title last year, the Wildcats made more history in 2020 by rising to the No. 2 ranking in the country.
The most impressive thing about coach Chris Oney’s club this season is their unselfish style of basketball.
“We don’t care who gets the credit, we just want to win,” said PRCC sophomore forward Isaih Moore, who’s one of two Wildcats averaging 16.5 points per game. “We’ve all bought into do whatever it takes to win. Whatever we got to do, it doesn’t matter if he has 20 points, he has 20 points, 30 points – we just want to win the game.”
“These guys are not only fighting for a championship, they’re fighting for an opportunity to play at the next level,” said Oney, now in his fifth season as head coach. “Sometimes it becomes difficult to tell a guy, ‘If you play and average eight points a game, you’ll still go to the Division I school that you want to go.’ But these guys have bought into it.”
