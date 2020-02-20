Pearl River flooding beginning to take effect in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County area is currently feeling the effects of the rising flood waters of the Pearl River.
Mississippi Department of Transportation have reported that MS Highway 587 between MS Highway 44 in Morgantown and MS Highway 586 in Foxworth, in both directions, are closed.
Marion County Sheriff’s Office reported water flowing across roads in the area on their Facebook page.
Here is a list of roads that is experiencing flooding in the Marion County area:
- Camp Lane
- Whistle Road
- Henry Road
- Old U.S. Highway 35 South
WDAM will be keeping you update with the latest on the Pearl River flooding in areas of the Pine Belt.
