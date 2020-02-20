Pearl River flooding beginning to take effect in Marion Co.

Water began reaching the road on Highway 587 in Marion County Wednesday. The river is expected to rise another 3 feet. (Source: WDAM)
By Renaldo Hopkins | February 20, 2020 at 10:15 AM CST - Updated February 20 at 10:21 AM

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County area is currently feeling the effects of the rising flood waters of the Pearl River.

Mississippi Department of Transportation have reported that MS Highway 587 between MS Highway 44 in Morgantown and MS Highway 586 in Foxworth, in both directions, are closed.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office reported water flowing across roads in the area on their Facebook page.

Our night shift has informed us of the following information. As of 2:50 am, the following roads have water flowing...

Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office - Mississippi on Thursday, February 20, 2020

Here is a list of roads that is experiencing flooding in the Marion County area:

  • Camp Lane
  • Whistle Road
  • Henry Road
  • Old U.S. Highway 35 South

WDAM will be keeping you update with the latest on the Pearl River flooding in areas of the Pine Belt.

