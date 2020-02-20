Lamar County looking to create updated burning order

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Board of Supervisors have a proposal to update a burning ordinance in the county.
The board was introduced to the idea in Thursday morning’s meeting.
The current order is tied in with the county’s litter ordinance.
County administrator Jody Waits says the county is looking into creating a standalone burning order that will be more apprehensive for violators.
"It will be more enforceable if they are in violation,” said Waits. “We aren't trying to tell you not to burn your leaves out in your yard or anything like that, but this will outline if the burning is a hazard to your neighbor. We don't want you burning hazardous material and that sort of thing."
An action will be voted on at the next board meeting on March 2.
