La.-Lafeyette looks to sweep La.-Monroe

STEPPING UP: Louisiana-Monroe's Michael Ertel has averaged 16.2 points while Tyree White has put up 9.8 points and 5.7 rebounds. For the Ragin' Cajuns, Jalen Johnson has averaged 15.6 points and 6.8 rebounds while Mylik Wilson has put up 11.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Johnson has connected on 27.6 percent of the 127 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 14 over his last three games. He's also made 82.5 percent of his foul shots this season.