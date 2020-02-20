Four wanted in connection to Dabbs Street shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is searching for four suspects who have arrest warrants in connection to a Tuesday shooting on Dabbs Street.
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said the following people are wanted in the investigation:
- 29-year-old Raymarcus Holliman, also known as “Smoke Loc,” is wanted for armed robbery, aggravated assault and criminal street gang activity. Holliman is from Hattiesburg.
- 23-year-old Jamichael Perkins, also known as “J-Smoove,” is wanted for armed robbery and criminal street gang activity. Perkins is from Hattiesburg.
- 30-year-old Kenny Haynes, also known as “Scoota Loc,” is wanted for armed robbery and criminal street gang activity. Haynes is from Hattiesburg.
- 26-year-old Heath Bland, also known as “H.A.,” is wanted for hindering prosecutions. Bland is from Sumrall.
Police arrested 25-year-old Lauren Johnson, of Sumrall, and 25-year-old Hailey Jones, of Hattiesburg, on Wednesday in connection to the shooting. Johnson was charged with hindering prosecution. Jones was charged with hindering prosecution and possession of a methamphetamine.
The shooting was reported to police around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police learned the shooting happened in the 900 block of Dabbs Street and stemmed from a narcotics transaction.
Moore said one man was injured in the shooting and drove himself to a hospital.
If you have any information regarding the location of these suspects, you are asked to contact HPD at601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.