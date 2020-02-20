First Alert: Rainy most of the day, temperatures fall this afternoon

We’re starting off your day rainy with cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 50s. Rain will stay with us for most of the day so keep your raincoats handy. Temperatures will fall as the day goes on. We start off in the low 50s this morning but fall to the upper 40s by 4 p.m. Rain will exit the area later this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the low 40s this evening with overnight lows in the low 30s.
Tomorrow will be nice and sunny as the sun finally returns to the Pine Belt. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Lows will be in the upper 20s on Saturday morning.
Saturday will be nice and sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Some clouds will roll in on Sunday with a stray shower possible. We’ll warm up into the low 70s on Monday as our next system passes through. This will bring us another chance of scattered thunderstorms. Spotty showers will linger though midweek. Temperatures will fall from the 60s into the 50s by the end of next week.
You can download the WDAM First Alert Weather app to stay weather aware wherever you are. You can also share your weather pictures with our news team below.
