First Alert: Rainy most of the day, temperatures fall this afternoon

We’re starting off your day rainy with cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 50s. Rain will stay with us for most of the day so keep your raincoats handy. Temperatures will fall as the day goes on. We start off in the low 50s this morning but fall to the upper 40s by 4 p.m. Rain will exit the area later this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the low 40s this evening with overnight lows in the low 30s.