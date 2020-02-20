Connecticut man sentenced in connection to pharmacy fraud scheme

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WDAM) - A federal judge sentenced a Connecticut man for his role in a health care fraud scheme involving Advantage Pharmacy of Hattiesburg.
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer sentenced 41-year-old Kwasi Gyambibi to one year in prison followed by one year of supervised release. Kwasi acted as a sales representative for Advantage Pharmacy, which was the center of a multimillion dollar compound pharmacy fraud scheme.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Gyambibi and his wife, Kakra Gyambibi, engaged in a scheme in 2014 and 2015 to defraud the Connecticut’s Pharmacy Benefit Plan, TRICARE and other health care programs by submitting fraudulent compound pharmacy prescriptions prepared and dispensed by Advantage Pharmacy.
Kakra, a physician who worked at Stamford Hospital, signed the prescriptions, despite not treating, examining or meeting the patients. The health care programs paid Advantage Pharmacy for the prescriptions, and Advantage Pharmacy paid commissions of 15% to 35% to sales representatives, including a cousin of Kwasi.
Prosecutors allege Kakra and Kwasi induced the health care programs to pay Advantage Pharmacy more than $292,000 for their own compound prescription drugs. The scheme resulted in more than $1.6 million in losses to the health care programs.
Kwasi was found guilty of two counts of health care fraud on Feb. 22 after being indicted on 19 counts in June 2018. He was found not guilty on seven counts, and the jury could not reach a verdict on the other 10 counts. He must report to jail on March 20.
Kakra pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud om Jan. 18, 2019 and sentenced to three months in prison in June 2019.
The health care fraud scheme is the largest ever investigated in Mississippi with up to 20 people having been charged and more than a dozen convicted in the Southern District of Mississippi.
