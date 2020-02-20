Community reaches out to help Sandersville tornado victim

SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Cleanup efforts continue for the Dool family after their home was destroyed by a tornado in December.
Thomas Dool, along with his wife and grandson, are living in a portable shed, heated by a wood stove.
For lights and power, Dool’s sister allowed him to run an extension cord from her house to the shed they now call home.
Recently, two churches from the area, along with several members of the community have donated food and supplies to help the family.
An old mobile home was also loaned to them, but its in need of flooring, bathroom fixtures and other amenities.
“I don’t know how to say what all we need, I guess it’d be easier to say, what all don’t we need?” Dool said. “We’re going to all have to get a washer and dryer, a refrigerator because we’ve got nothing and to the people who’ve already helped, God bless each and every one of you.”
Volunteers are invited to come out on Saturday around midmorning to help with cleanup efforts at the Dool property located at 101 Dool Road in Sandersville.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.