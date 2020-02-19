USM track wraps up indoor regular season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDAM) – The University of Southern Mississippi saw a 21-year-old school record fall and 10 personal bests set as the Golden Eagles wrapped up the regular-season portion of the indoor track and field season this past weekend at the Music City Challenge.
Patton Little shaved eight seconds off his personal best in the 3,000 meters, posting a time of 8 minutes, 13.08 seconds to break the long-standing school mark.
D.J. Butler (47.62 seconds) and Asher Marshall (51.11 seconds) both turned in personal best in the 400 meters, and Lance Williams (22 feet, 8 inches) set a personal best in the long jump.
Jordan Woods (7.09 seconds) set a personal best in the 60-meter dash and Dylan Evans (1 minute, 56.95 seconds) topped his former best in the 800 meters.
On the women's side, Katelyn Cartwright ran her first 800 meters in 2 minutes, 18.52 seconds.
Sarah McMillon (4 minutes, 59.82 seconds) ran the mile in less than 5 minutes for the first time and Ashlee Osaji (19 feet, 1 ½ inch) set a personal best in the long jump.
Top finishers for the men’s team included Eric Richards, second, high jump; Landon Chalden-Trey Johnson-Kacey Spinks-D.J. Butler, third, 4X400-meter relay; Hurd, third, 400 meters; Elijah Miller, fourth, 60-meter dash (preliminaries)/sixth (finals); Keirston Paige, fourth, 60-meter hurdles (preliminaries)/eighth (finals); and Eric Washington, seventh, long jump.
Top finishers for the women’s team included Zaria Jones, third, high jump; Marquasha Myers, sixth, triple jump; and Osaji, sixth, long jump.
USM women’s results
- 60 meters – Shundoria Hardy, 28th, 7.99 seconds (preliminaries)
- 60-meter hurdles – Jasmine Griffin, 13th, 8.75 seconds (preliminaries); Marquasha Myers, 14th, 8.76 (preliminaries); Callie Jones, 29th, 8.98 (preliminaries)
- Mile – Sarah McMillon, 31st, 4 minutes, 59.82 seconds; Monika Gebarzewska, 48th, 5:13.77
- 400 meters – Taylor Harris, 33rd, 58.19 seconds; Maresha Chandler, 37th, 58.72; Aireanna Taylor, 42nd, 1:00.61
- 800 meters – Sandra Szpott, 10th, 2 minutes, 10.62 seconds; Savannah McMillon, 26th, 2:15.60; Regen McGee, 33rd, 2:17.23; Katelyn Cartwright, 37th, 2:18.52
- 4X400-meter relay – 10th, (Maresha Chandler, Aireanna Taylor, Ashlee Osaji, Taylor Harris), 3 minutes, 51.86 seconds
- High jump – Zaria Jones, 3rd, 5 feet, 6 ½ inches
- Long jump – Ashlee Osaji, 6th, 19 feet, 1 ½ inch; Callie Jones, 12th, 18-2 ½
- Triple jump – Marquasha Myers, 6th, 39 feet, 8 inches
- Shot put – Logan Lewis, 26th, 41 feet 1 inch
- Weight throw – Isabella Simonelli, 26th, 51 feet, 8 ¾ inches; Kameliah Style, 32nd, 49-7 5/8; Logan Lewis, 34th, 44-7 3/8
USM men’s results
- 60 meters – Elijah Miller, 4th, 6.87 seconds (preliminaries)/6th, 6.95 seconds (finals); Elijah Burton, 11th, 6.97 (preliminaries); Jordan Woods, 23rd, 7.09 (preliminaries); D.J. Hurd, 29th, 7.21 (preliminaries)
- 60-meter hurdles – Keirston Paige, 4th, 8.08 seconds (preliminaries)/8th, 8.21 (finals); Christian Strong, 13th, 8.37 (preliminaries)
- 400 meters – D.J. Hurd, 3rd, 47.72 seconds; Trey Johnson, 9th, 48.37; Landon Chalden, 19th, 49.81; Kacey Spinks, 28th, 50.89; Asher Marshall, 35th, 51.11
- 800 meters – Dylan Evans, 22nd, 1 minute, 56.95 seconds
- 3,000 meters – Patton Little, 10th, 8 minutes, 13.08 seconds
- 4X400-meter relay – 4th (Landon Chalden, Trey Johnson, Kacey Spinks, D.J. Butler), 3 minutes, 14.73 seconds
- Long jump – Eric Washington, 7th, 23 feet, 7 ½ inches; Lance Williams, 11th, 22-8; D.J. Hurd, 20th, 21-5 3/8
- High jump – Eric Richards, 2nd, 7 feet, ½ inch
The Golden Eagles will take part in the indoor postseason Feb. 22-23 at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Ala.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.