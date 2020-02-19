Two suspects arrested in Dabbs Street shooting investigation

Two suspects arrested in Dabbs Street shooting investigation
Lauren Johnson, 25, of Sumrall (left), and Hailey Jones, 25, of Hattiesburg (right), were arrested Wednesday. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins | February 19, 2020 at 10:24 AM CST - Updated February 19 at 10:24 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two women have been charged by the Hattiesburg Police Department in an ongoing shooting investigation Wednesday morning.

Lauren Johnson, 25, of Sumrall, and Hailey Jones, 25, of Hattiesburg were both arrested and charged with hindering prosecution. Jones was also charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth).

The incident occurred in the 900 block of Dabbs Street on February 18, and investigators have now learned that the incident happened over a narcotics transaction.

Additional arrests are pending at this time.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.