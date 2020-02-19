Two suspects arrested in Dabbs Street shooting investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two women have been charged by the Hattiesburg Police Department in an ongoing shooting investigation Wednesday morning.
Lauren Johnson, 25, of Sumrall, and Hailey Jones, 25, of Hattiesburg were both arrested and charged with hindering prosecution. Jones was also charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth).
The incident occurred in the 900 block of Dabbs Street on February 18, and investigators have now learned that the incident happened over a narcotics transaction.
Additional arrests are pending at this time.
