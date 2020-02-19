Two people shot outside Baptist hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were shot at Baptist hospital in the employee parking lot Wednesday morning.
Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart is on scene.
A Baptist spokesperson confirmed the shooting happened on campus. The campus is safe and not on lockdown.
No further details were available.
According to police, the shooting happened just after 6:30 a.m. outside the hospital on N. State Street.
Two people were wounded and their conditions are not known right now.
Baptist Hospital spokesperson says they are looking into a situation right now.
We have a crew on the scene working to get more information.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.