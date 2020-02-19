Rep. Guest speaks at Covington County Chamber meeting

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi’s Third District congressman spoke to a meeting of Covington County business leaders Tuesday night.
Republican Rep. Michael Guest addressed a general membership meeting of the Covington County Chamber of Commerce.
He spoke about economic opportunities in the state and nation. He also talked about economic challenges that face us.
“Nationally, our economy is the best that we’ve seen in our lifetime, 3.6 percent unemployment, we’ve added 635,000 new jobs, just over the last three months alone, recent trade deals, the USMCA, the China trade agreement, the trade deal with Taiwan,” Guest said. “We’re going to see increased demand for American products and American production.”
Guest says he’s concerned, however, about the nation’s budget deficit and wants that issue to be addressed soon.
“I hope that after we get through the 2020 election cycle that this is something the administration will choose to tackle,” Guest said. “We should be working to lower that deficit, that we should be looking at ways to cut spending, ways that we can increase the economy, bring in more tax revenue, not by raising taxes, but by having more economic activity.”
Guest also touted the accomplishments of the agricultural and manufacturing industries in Mississippi.
