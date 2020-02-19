Pine Belt Boy Scout administrators react to national BSA bankruptcy

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Administrators with the Boy Scouts in the Pine Belt are reacting to the announcement this week that the Boy Scouts of America has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
It’s being done to allow the national organization to operate while it develops a compensation plan for victims of alleged sexual abuse.
Pine Burr Area Council scout executive Casey Norwood says scouting in South Mississippi will not be affected.
Norwood says the Pine Burr Area Council is separate from the national office and is governed by its own board of directors.
He says any funds raised in our area stay in the Pine Belt.
“National (Boy Scouts of America) supplies some HR and program support and things like that, but the funds that we raise locally to continue our programs for our 4,600 youth stay here and stay local,” Norwood said. “I think the biggest fear is people not knowing that it is a national versus a local and hopefully, they need to continue to support the local council and let national deal with their issues."
Norwood says two sexual abuse claims from the Pine Burr Area Council are pending with the Boy Scouts of America, but he says the alleged abuse happened in the 1960′s and 1970′s, before Scouting implemented strong child protective policies in the late 1980′s.
