Pearl River County residents keep close eye on river

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) -While flooding on the Pearl River continues in Jackson, those who live downstream are waiting and preparing for those floodwaters to head south. That includes residents in Pearl River County.
Amanda Reynolds lives near Walkiah Bluff, and she says when the Pearl River gets like this, she and others get ready for flooding. She hopes it is not as bad as it was back in 2016 when the river was raging, and floodwaters took over her properties.
“We just pick up everything that doesn't need to be in the water and prepare to boat in and out if we have to,” Reynolds said. “Pick up anything that would float or tie it off."
On Tuesday, as we spoke with Pearl River County EOC manager Danny Manley, the forecast changed. Now instead of the Pearl cresting this Friday, it's supposed to crest next week.
"It’s typical of flooding, you’re not exactly sure when it will hit. It can move around. There are a lot of variables. The forecast center is excellent at forecasting, but as things change, they constantly update,” Manley said.
The Pearl is expected to rise to 22.5 feet by February 25th.
“We're looking at next week, which is not a big deal for us,” Manley added. “We get flooding here pretty regular, at least once a year it seems like. We've got three high water vehicles, we've got rescue boats, inflatable boats."
Manley also said county residents can keep up with the latest river updates on their Facebook page. He says information on flood predictions is constantly posted on the site.
