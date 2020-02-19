Marion County families prepare for possible flooding

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - People in the Foxworth and Morgantown communities are getting sandbags, bricks and everything they need to keep themselves and their homes safe once the Pearl River floods later this week.
Caleb Matheny and his father in law spent the day filling sandbags and blocking doors, getting ready for the potential flooding.
“I’ve picked up some concrete blocks as well so that if the water happens to get high enough to come into the house,” Matheny said. “We can raise up furniture and other valuables we don’t want damaged by flood waters.”
Matheny says his home lies in somewhat of a bowl, often flooding parts of the yard just after a heavy rain.
“Our area is prone to floods,” Matheny said. “It’s said that our house, back in the flood of whatever it was ’83 or whenever the earlier flood was, the house was underwater at some point. I am hoping and praying that that does not happen again. If it does, I just want to be prepared for it.”
He says his family will most likely go to a relative’s home for a few days, so that they aren’t trapped in their home.
“The roads just north and just south of us flood frequently,” Matheny said. “In that event, we want to be to where we can be able to go to and from. With my wife expecting, we want to be able to get to a hospital if need be."
The Pearl River is expected to crest at around 25 feet on Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.